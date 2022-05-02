Naidu says there is no law and order in AP

TDP chief and leader of opposition in AP Assembly N Chandrababu Naidu said that there was no law and order in the state. He alleged that the YSR Congress government had completely failed in protecting people and maintaining law and order in the state.

The TDP chief condemned the rape attempt on a woman in Repalle railway station of Bapatla mandal during late hours on Saturday. He said that the government had not gained any control over the state police.

He alleged that the police were taking things easy and not caring for the lives of the people. He said the State has turned into ‘Narakaandhra Pradesh’ (hell state) under the unjust and oppressive rule of Jagan Reddy.

The TDP chief deplored that in April alone, over 31 attacks and atrocities on women had taken place. Over 26 farmers committed suicides last month alone. The youth were migrating to other States due to lack of industries and employment.

Naidu asserted that the atrocities and attacks happening on a daily basis were causing great agony to one and all. The victimisation of women was particularly alarming. The conditions of farmers were worsening with each passing day. Due to a debt trap, over 26 farmers ended their lives. Agriculture was caught in a severe crisis.

Chandrababu Naidu expressed doubt whether the agriculture department was in existence. Though the farmers were committing suicides, the Government was not bothering to create any confidence. The Government’s inefficiency has caused a deeper crisis in the employment sector.

The TDP chief said many youth and people were going to other States for work and job opportunities. The TDP was setting up two committees on atrocities on women and farmers suicides. Based on the recommendations of these committees, the party would plan its future programmes.

The TDP leaders, who spoke on the occasion, condemned the ruling YSRCP leaders’ attack on the house of TDP leader Kanisetti Nagulu at Dachepali in Palnadu district. They also decried the attack on TDP leader Chalapati Naidu during the milk society election nominations at Srikalahasti in Chittoor district. The people were waiting for their chance to teach a strong lesson to the YCP for its mindless attacks on rivals.

The TDP leaders also condemned the attack by the YCP leaders and the police SI on the son of a handicapped woman at Sanjeevarayapalli in Sri Satya Sai district. The victim was attacked when he raised his voice against the stoppage of pension to his mother. Stringent action should be taken against the YCP leaders and SI for attacking Venu.