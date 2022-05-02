Acharya First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Disaster

Acharya had a poor opening weekend with a worldwide distributor share of 44 Cr. This is the lowest ever weekend for Megastar after the comeback. In fact, this is his last film’s opening day share. The film is heading for one of the biggest disasters in TFI. There is a holiday tomorrow but that will hardly help the film.

Below are the area wise numbers:

Area First Weekend Worldwide Collections Day1 AP/TS Collections Pre release Nizam: 11.56 Cr 7.9 Cr 36 Cr Ceeded 5.70 Cr 4.5 Cr 20 Cr UA 4.50 Cr 3.6 Cr 13.5 Cr Guntur 3.8 Cr 3.3 Cr 9.5 Cr East 3.19 Cr 2.5 Cr 9.5 Cr West 3.18 Cr 2.9 Cr 8 Cr Krishna 2.55 Cr 1.9 Cr 8Cr Nellore 2 Cr 1.55 Cr 4.5 Cr AP/TS 36.48 Cr 28.15 Cr 109 Cr ROI 2.75 Cr 11 Cr Overseas 4.75 Cr 11 Cr Worldwide 43.98 Cr 131 Cr