Acharya First Weekend Worldwide Collections – Disaster

Acharya had a poor opening weekend with a worldwide distributor share of 44 Cr. This is the lowest ever weekend for Megastar after the comeback. In fact, this is his last film’s opening day share. The film is heading for one of the biggest disasters in TFI. There is a holiday tomorrow but that will hardly help the film.

Below are the area wise numbers:

AreaFirst Weekend Worldwide Collections Day1 AP/TS CollectionsPre release
Nizam:11.56 Cr7.9 Cr36 Cr
Ceeded5.70 Cr4.5 Cr20 Cr
UA4.50 Cr 3.6 Cr13.5 Cr
Guntur3.8 Cr3.3 Cr9.5 Cr
East3.19 Cr2.5 Cr9.5 Cr
West3.18 Cr2.9 Cr 8 Cr
Krishna 2.55 Cr1.9 Cr8Cr
Nellore2 Cr1.55 Cr4.5 Cr
AP/TS36.48 Cr28.15 Cr109 Cr
ROI2.75 Cr11 Cr
Overseas4.75 Cr11 Cr
Worldwide43.98 Cr131 Cr

