Naidu seeks PM intervention into extreme conditions in AP

Pointing out in detail the extraditionary circumstances prevailing in Andhra Pradesh, former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Sunday sought the interference of the President of India to set the State in order.

In separate letters to President Droupadi Murmu, and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the TDP supremo expressed serious concern over the anarchy prevailing in the State. Stating that the five crore people of the State are undergoing through unprecedented and the most harrowing times due to the anti-democratic and unconstitutional acts unleashed with the unsound mind of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, the TDP president told both the President and the Prime Minister that as the Leader of the Opposition he is drawing their attention to the high degree of mal-governance.

Explaining as to how Jagan unleashed the ‘governance of destruction’ by demolishing the ‘Praja Vedika’ soon after coming to power, Naidu informed the President and the Prime Minister as to how the Chief Minister is misusing the public money on frivolous cases moving the judiciary on Amaravati. The bureaucrats are facing the highest number of contempt cases standing in the dock due to utter disregard displayed by Jagan, the former chief minister narrated.

Lawlessness is ruling the roost and criminals are having a field day in the State, the TDP supremo said and also pointed out how ransom was paid to the leaders of the ruling party by none other than the family members of an MP from the same outfit from Visakhapatnam as recently as in June this year. Naidu also mentioned the incidents of how a 14-year-old boy, Umanath, was burnt alive and how a MLC from the YSRCP murdered his own driver and delivered the body to the family members.

Maintaining that Andhra Pradesh has turned into a major epicentre for drugs and criminals, Naidu regretted that the drug trade is breeding crime in the State. Ganja gangs and blade gangs are thriving in the State and when the TDP mentioned this the party headquarters office in Mangalagiri was attacked by the YSRCP goons in which several staff members of the party office were grievously injured, he said. The 2021-22 report on ‘Smuggling in India’ released by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence clearly mentioned the State as leading in drug abuse.