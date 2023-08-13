TTD restricts movement of pilgrims as leopard movements increase

In the wake of attacks by wild beasts especially targeting children, the TTD has taken two important decisions which came into force on Sunday itself.

The movement of leopards have been sighted at five places that includes three places near Alipiri to Galigopuram, at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy (LNS) temple and at the 38th turning last night.

In this connection TTD has decided to allow pilgrims with children aged below 15 years from 5 am to 2 pm only to trek on both the footpath routes and this change came into force on Sunday itself.

In another important decision, the movement of the two wheelers have also been stalled from 6 pm to 6 am.

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy will hold a high-level meeting with the TTD EO, District Collector, SP at SP Rest House in Tirupati to discuss on the measures to be taken in view of the safety of the pilgrims in both the footpath routes and Ghat roads on Monday evening.

The TTD has appealed to the devotees to extend their co-operation in following the guidelines taken by the TTD keeping in view the larger interests of the pilgrim devotees till the issue of wild beasts is resolved.