Amaravati will be completed in 3 years of coming back to power, says Lokesh

Within three years of coming back to power, Amaravathi will be completed, said Nara Lokesh, TDP general secretary, on Sunday.

In an interaction with the farmers from Amaravathi capital region during his Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh said that the coming TDP government will show what is decentralisation of development within the same period of the three years. Stating that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has completely damaged the future of the five crore people of the State, Lokesh said that the Amaravathi farmers have sacrificed their lands keeping in mind the progress of these five crore people. The State will have a better future only if this psycho Jagan is eased out of power, Lokesh remarked.

”This is not the regret of Amaravati but the wrath of the State,” Lokesh commented. The TDP general secretary made it clear that all those who made the Amaravathi farmers to suffer will be taken to task.

Judicial inquiry will be conducted against all those who created troubles to the farmers and if necessary they will be send behind bars, he said. Jagan who welcomed Amaravathi as the capital when he was in Opposition, is now spewing venom in the name of caste and religion, Lokesh noted.

Earlier Dalits from Varagani and the villagers of Ravela met Lokesh and submitted seperate memorandums in which they raised various issues. Responding to them, Lokesh said that all their problems will be addressed once the TDP forms the next government.

Drinking water issues, irrigation and all other problems will be solved on a war footing basis, Lokesh added.