Bhola Shankar has a disastrous second day – 2 days worldwide collections

By
Telugu360
-
1

Bhola Shankar has a disastrous second day as the film has collected a distributor share of 3.4 Cr. The film has literally crashed everywhere. It has collected a mere 2.85 cr share in Telugu states which is very poor, to say the least for a biggie. Advance bookings are low for the film on Sunday and the film will close its run by the end of 15th August.

Below are the area-wise Shares

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)

AreaDay 1 Collectionsworldwide Pre-release business2 Days Collections
Nizam3.80 Cr22 Cr (Valued)4.80 Cr
Ceeded1.75 Cr12 Cr (NRA) 2.25 Cr
UA1.55 Cr9.5 Cr (NRA)2 Cr
Guntur1.75 Cr6 Cr (Valued)1.98Cr
East1.3 Cr6 Cr (Valued)1.51Cr
Krishna0.85 Cr4.8 Cr (Valued)1.02Cr
West1.85 Cr4.8 Cr (NRA)2 Cr
Nellore0.73 Cr3 Cr0.86Cr
AP/TS13.58 Cr (15.05 Cr including GST)68.1 Cr (60 Cr excluding GST)16.42 Cr (18.30 Cr including GST)
ROI0.6 Cr5 Cr0.95Cr
OS1.7 Cr6 Cr1.9Cr
Worldwide Share15.88 Cr (17.35 Cr including GST)19.27 Cr (21.15 Cr including GST)
Worldwide Rights79 Cr (including GST)79.1 Cr (71 excluding GST)79 Cr (including GST)

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

  1. Ha ha. People are distributing. Tickets. Like. Small film guys. Do. Shame. Konidela. 69 years old old man born 1955 .( 68 filled. 69. From 22 nd august ) try. Movies like. Badipanthulu , sRGari manumaralu . Or. Go into politics to help. Your. Bro and. CBN. And. Become state minister. From your. Friend (?)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here