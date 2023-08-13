Bhola Shankar has a disastrous second day – 2 days worldwide collections

Bhola Shankar has a disastrous second day as the film has collected a distributor share of 3.4 Cr. The film has literally crashed everywhere. It has collected a mere 2.85 cr share in Telugu states which is very poor, to say the least for a biggie. Advance bookings are low for the film on Sunday and the film will close its run by the end of 15th August.

Below are the area-wise Shares

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)

Area Day 1 Collections worldwide Pre-release business 2 Days Collections Nizam 3.80 Cr 22 Cr (Valued) 4.80 Cr Ceeded 1.75 Cr 12 Cr (NRA) 2.25 Cr UA 1.55 Cr 9.5 Cr (NRA) 2 Cr Guntur 1.75 Cr 6 Cr (Valued) 1.98Cr East 1.3 Cr 6 Cr (Valued) 1.51Cr Krishna 0.85 Cr 4.8 Cr (Valued) 1.02Cr West 1.85 Cr 4.8 Cr (NRA) 2 Cr Nellore 0.73 Cr 3 Cr 0.86Cr AP/TS 13.58 Cr (15.05 Cr including GST) 68.1 Cr (60 Cr excluding GST) 16.42 Cr (18.30 Cr including GST) ROI 0.6 Cr 5 Cr 0.95Cr OS 1.7 Cr 6 Cr 1.9Cr Worldwide Share 15.88 Cr (17.35 Cr including GST) 19.27 Cr (21.15 Cr including GST) Worldwide Rights 79 Cr (including GST) 79.1 Cr (71 excluding GST) 79 Cr (including GST)