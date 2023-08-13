Bhola Shankar has a disastrous second day – 2 days worldwide collections

Bhola Shankar has a disastrous second day as the film has collected a distributor share of 3.4 Cr. The film has literally crashed everywhere. It has collected a mere 2.85 cr share in Telugu states which is very poor, to say the least for a biggie. Advance bookings are low for the film on Sunday and the film will close its run by the end of 15th August.
Below are the area-wise Shares
(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)
|Area
|Day 1 Collections
|worldwide Pre-release business
|2 Days Collections
|Nizam
|3.80 Cr
|22 Cr (Valued)
|4.80 Cr
|Ceeded
|1.75 Cr
|12 Cr (NRA)
|2.25 Cr
|UA
|1.55 Cr
|9.5 Cr (NRA)
|2 Cr
|Guntur
|1.75 Cr
|6 Cr (Valued)
|1.98Cr
|East
|1.3 Cr
|6 Cr (Valued)
|1.51Cr
|Krishna
|0.85 Cr
|4.8 Cr (Valued)
|1.02Cr
|West
|1.85 Cr
|4.8 Cr (NRA)
|2 Cr
|Nellore
|0.73 Cr
|3 Cr
|0.86Cr
|AP/TS
|13.58 Cr (15.05 Cr including GST)
|68.1 Cr (60 Cr excluding GST)
|16.42 Cr (18.30 Cr including GST)
|ROI
|0.6 Cr
|5 Cr
|0.95Cr
|OS
|1.7 Cr
|6 Cr
|1.9Cr
|Worldwide Share
|15.88 Cr (17.35 Cr including GST)
|19.27 Cr (21.15 Cr including GST)
|Worldwide Rights
|79 Cr (including GST)
|79.1 Cr (71 excluding GST)
|79 Cr (including GST)
Ha ha. People are distributing. Tickets. Like. Small film guys. Do. Shame. Konidela. 69 years old old man born 1955 .( 68 filled. 69. From 22 nd august ) try. Movies like. Badipanthulu , sRGari manumaralu . Or. Go into politics to help. Your. Bro and. CBN. And. Become state minister. From your. Friend (?)