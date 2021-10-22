TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu will meet President of India Ramnath Kovind at Rastrapathi Bhavan in Delhi on Monday, October 25.

Naidu has sought President’s appointment on Friday (today).

The President confirmed his appointment on Friday itself and asked Naidu to meet him on Monday.

Naidu is meeting President to take the issue of YS Jagan government’s atrocities in Andhra Pradesh and deteriorating law and order situation in AP with YSRCP activists attacking TDP offices and residences of TDP leaders in broad daylight and damaging properties.

Naidu to demand President invoke Article 356 of the Constitution, dismiss Jagan’s government and impose President Rule in AP as there is no safety and security for common people or opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu has also sought appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah and national leaders of various parties to meet and explain the atrocities of Jagan government in AP with evidence.

Naidu on Friday completed his 36-hour deeksha to protest YSRCP’s attack of TDP offices and leaders.