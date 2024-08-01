x
Naidu welcomes Supreme Court order on SC reservations

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on categorization of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes reservations. The court had left the issue to the state governments. The court said that the state governments can categorize the reservations based on the backwardness of the people.

He said that the Telugu Desam Party is committed to the development of every section of the society. The TDP had been fighting for equal justice to the people, he said. He said that his government in the past had brought the categorization. He wants justice to be done to everyone. He said he had given party tickets in the recent elections on this basis. Every caste was taken into consideration while giving tickets to the candidates in the recent general elections, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that this government belongs to everyone in the state. This government would also take care of the interests of every caste and every section, the chief minister said. He said he would remain as the chief minister of the people by protecting the interests of everyone in the state.

Meanwhile, MRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga welcomed the Supreme Court judgment on the categorization of reservations. He said that finally justice was done to the neglected castes. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for speeding up the process and closing the issue through the Supreme Court.

Krishna Madiga also thanked Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. He said that Chandrababu Naidu had categorized the SC reservations in the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Chandrababu Naidu is the chief minister now in Andhra Pradesh, he said. He expressed confidence that Chandrababu Naidu would be the first chief minister to implement the categorization of the SC reservations.

He wanted the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to stop recruitment till the categorization is done in the two states. He wanted the governments of the two Telugu states to take up the issue and categories the SC reservations.

