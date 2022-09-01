Naidu writes to Jagan to transfer Ananthapur SP

Former chief minister and TDP supremo, N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday condemning the suspension of AR constable K Prakash. He said that the constable had only held a placard asking for payment of surrender leaves and additional surrender leaves to the police staff.

The TDP chief said that holding placards on problems is part of freedom of speech and expression. He said that the constable was holding the placard silently when the chief minister was on the tour in the district, the TDP chief said.

While asking the chief minister to withdraw the suspension of the constable, the TDP chief wanted the chief minister to transfer SP, Dr K Fakeerappa, AR Additional SP A Hanumanthu and CCS DSP S Mahaboob Basha from the present posts that they were holding.

The TDP chief said that continuation of these higher officials, against whom the suspended constable had filed the cases, would disturb the investigation into the cases. The TDP chief said that no investigating officer would be able to investigate without fear if these officials continued in their respective posts.

The Leader of Opposition asked the chief minister to keep these three officers under reserve till the investigation is completed and the truth is exposed. He alleged that these officials, if continued, would influence the police officials in the investigation process.

The TDP chief asked the government to investigate all the cases filed against these three officials by the suspended constable. He said that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure free and fair investigation and trial of the cases.