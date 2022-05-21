Naidu’s new slogan – Quit Jagan Save AP

TDP chief and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu coined a new slogan for the 2024 election. He asked people to “Quit Jagan Save AP” and asserted that the TDP would go to the elections with this slogan.

Chandrababu Naidu also said that he would announce the list of party candidates for the 2024 elections shortly. He also promised greater representation to the youth in the coming elections. He said he had started the process of identification of the candidates for the next elections and would complete it shortly.

The TDP chief is making his moves fast and calculated with the single target of wresting power in the next election. Besides announcing the party candidates two years before the election, the TDP chief is also planning to appoint one representative, probably youth, for every 100 families. This would counter the volunteer system created by the YSR Congress.

The TDP chief had been on districts’ tour from the middle of April and he is on the move bearing the summer heat. While his son and party general secretary Nara Lokesh is meeting select groups of people, Naidu himself is on districts’ tour.

He is currently in Ananthapur district where he made an appeal to the people to send Jagan home and restore development in the state. He said only the TDP has the clear vision for the development of the state. He accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of taking the state backward, completely ignoring development.

He said that the state is going the Sri Lanka way with a heavy debt burden on the exchequer. He also blamed the state government for not taking steps to increase state owned revenue and bringing new investments to the state.