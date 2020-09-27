Naidu’s priority to BCs, Kapus, youth in new LS party posts

Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced new presidents for all the 25 parliamentary constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and also about 13 parliamentary coordinators. He has given top priority to BCs, Kapus and young leaders to prepare the party for future challenges.

Nearly 50 per cent of these newly appointed parliamentary unit presidents belong to the BC communities and Kapus. This is in accordance with the TDP’s explicit support and commitment to these sections from the beginning. This is seen as the party’s new approach to the need for balancing different caste and religious equations. It marked a shift from its earlier district-oriented model towards a structure that is closer to citizens across the 25 parliamentary seats in the State.

Of the 25 parliamentary posts, there are only 5 Kamma leaders. This must be seen as a befitting reply to the YSRCP which has been branding the TDP as a “Kamma party” with an ulterior motive to derive political advantage. The 32-year Kimidi Nagarjuna was named for Vizianagaram and Palla Srinivas for Visakhapatnam, belonging to BCs. From the Kapu community, popular leaders former Rajya Sabha MP Thota Seetharama Lakshmi from Narsapuram and senior TDP leader Jyothula Nehru’s son Jyothula Navin in Kakinada have been made parliamentary unit Presidents now.

The TDP new presidents of respective Lok Sabha constituencies are as follows:

Kuna Ravikumar (Srikakulam), Kimidi Nagarjuna (Vizianagaram), Gummadi Sandhya Rani (Araku), Palla Srinivasa Rao (Visakhapatnam), Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao (Anakapalli), Jyothula Navin (Kakinada), Reddy Anantha Kumari (Amalapuram), Kothapalli Samuel Jawahar (Rajahmundry), Thota Sitarama Lakshmi (Narsapur), Ganni Veeranjaneyulu (Eluru), Konakalla Narayana Rao (Machilipatnam), Nettem Raghu Ram (Vijayawada), Tenali Sravan Kumar (Guntur), GV Anjaneyulu (Narasaraopet), Yeluri Sambasiva Rao (Bapatla), Nukasani Balaji (Ongole), Sk Abdul Aziz (Nellore), Narasimha Yadav (Tirupati), Pulivarthy Venkata Mani Prasad (Chittoor), Reddappagari Srinivasa Reddy (Rajampeta), Mallela Linga Reddy (Kadapa), Kalava Srinivasulu (Anantapuram), BK Partha Sarathy (Hindupuram), Somisetti Venkateswarlu (Kurnool) and Gouru Venkata Reddy (Nandyal).

Mr. Naidu has also appointed 13 senior party leaders as coordinators for two to three parliamentary segments. They are as follows:

Kondapalli Appala Naidu (Machilipatnam and Guntur), Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy (Kakinada and Amalapuram), PGVR Naidu (Srikakulam and Vizianagaram), Nimmakayala Chinarajappa (Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli), Pithani Satyanarayana (Narasaraopet and Bapatla), Gadde Rammohan (Rajahmundry and Narsapur), Nakka Ananda Babu (Araku), Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar (Eluru and Vijayawada), Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy (Tirupati and Chittoor), Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy (Kadapa and Rajampeta), V Prabhakar Chowdary (Kurnool and Nandyal), BT Naidu (Anantapuram and Hindupur) and BC Janardhan Reddy (Ongole and Nellore).