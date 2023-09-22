Naidu’s remand extended by one more day

The ACB court on Friday extended TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s judicial remand by another day. He would be in jail till September 24 as the next two days are holidays. His case will be taken up once again on Monday, September 25.

The judge also held a video conference with Chandrababu Naidu from Rajamahendravaram central jail. She enquired about the facilities provided to him in the jail and had also directed the jail superintendent to give her a report.

Chandrababu Naidu told the judge that he was arrested on false charges and political vendetta. Naidu wanted justice for him. The judge told him the judicial remand was not a punishment and cannot be considered as jail time.

She also told Chandrababu Naidu that the law would take its own course and there was nothing to worry about. She said that the case would go as per the law of the land and there was nothing to fear about it.

Meanwhile, the high court posted Chandrababu Naidu’s quash petition to September 26.