Prabhudeva to be seen in a Negative Role

Prabhudeva is a popular choreographer and actor. He soon went on to direct some of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. He has been away from direction from sometime. The latest update is that Prabhudeva has been finalized to play the lead antagonist in a Bollywood film. The film is titled Badass Ravi Kumar and Himesh Reshammiya will play the lead role. The film is scheduled for release on October 11th, 2024 and is produced by Himesh Reshammiya.

Badass Ravi Kumar is a musical action entertainer that is set in 1970s. Prabhudeva plays the role of Carlos Pedro Panther, the lead antagonist. Himesh Reshammiya will play the lead role and will compose the music for Badass Ravi Kumar. More details awaited.