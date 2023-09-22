Exclusive: Yash to turn Producer

The entire nation is eagerly waiting for the next project of KGF star Yash. The actor is yet to announce his next but there are talks that he would work with Malayalam director Geethu Mohandas. The film is expected to roll in December this year and it will have a pan-Indian release next year. We have some interesting update about the project. Yash will co-produce the film along with KVN Productions.

This untitled film is an action thriller set in the backdrop of Goa. The other cast, crew members are currently being finalized. Yash will take a huge remuneration and will share the profits from this pan-Indian attempt.