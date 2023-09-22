Vijay Antony’s statement about Meera

Tamil actor and music composer Vijay Antony’s daughter Meera died by suicide and the family is heartbroken. It has been known that she has been battling depression and she hanged herself on September 19th. Condolences poured in and Vijay Antony issued a statement after she was cremated. He called Meera a brave girl. “She is talking to me. I also have died with her. I am spending more time with her. On her behalf, I will do some good things” told the statement.

Vijay Antony also said that Meera is in a place where caste, creed, money and poverty are not there. Meera is 16 years old and is studying in Sacred Heart Matriculation School in Chennai. She was cremated in Kilpauk Cemetery after the postmortem was conducted.