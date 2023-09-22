Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Day 18: Spicy Challenges and Controversial Decisions

In the ever-dramatic world of Bigg Boss Telugu 7, Day 18 brought a series of spicy challenges and controversial decisions that left the housemates and viewers buzzing.

Shobha’s Fiery Feat:

The day’s highlight was a challenge presented to Shobha. Her task is to consume an insanely spicy chicken dish to earn a spot as a contender in the next task. Shobha’s reaction, characterized by exaggerated gestures and tearful moments, raised eyebrows among the audience, who felt that she is overreacting as she tackled the fiery feast.

Despite the tears and drama, Shobha managed to devour a whopping 27 pieces of the spicy chicken. Her fiery feat left her as a contender for the highly sought-after three-week immunity task.

The Unfair Twist

But Bigg Boss had a twist in store. Housemates Gowtham, Prashant, and Shubhasree, who challenged Shobha earlier, were next in line for the spicy challenge. Their task is to consume more pieces than Shobha. Gowtham, known for his swift eating skills, raced through his portion at lightning speed. Sandeep declared him the winner.

However, Bigg Boss threw a curveball, claiming there was a small piece left in Gowtham’s bowl. Unfairly, this ruled him out as the winner, and Shobha was declared the victor. Many viewers believed Gowtham could have eaten even more pieces if the task had been explained properly and if he’d been given a fair chance.

Shobha’s Defense

Bigg Boss didn’t stop there. Shobha was asked about her fellow housemates’ comments regarding her suitability as a contender for the three-week immunity task. She accused Prashant of wearing a mask to conceal his true nature.

In a separate discussion with Shivaji, Shobha raised concerns about the male housemates frequently going shirtless, seemingly disregarding the presence of female contestants. Her popularity appeared to be on the decline, while Prince Yawar, once with lower ratings, seemed to have garnered sympathy and support from the audience. In a recent episode, Prince had won a task, securing his position as a contender for the three-week immunity task.

The Hair-Raising Challenge

Bigg Boss wasn’t done testing the housemates. Amar, initially selected as a contender, faced a challenge from Priyanka. The task involved sacrificing their hair. Amar, with stitches in his head, refused to cut his hair as the task needed him to complete a head shave. Meanwhile, Priyanka accepted the challenge and embraced a boy-cut style to become a contender for the three-week immunity task.

With Prince, Priyanka, and Shobha gearing up to battle it out in the upcoming task, Day 18 proved that Bigg Boss Telugu 7 continues to be a rollercoaster of spicy challenges, emotional moments, and controversial decisions that keep both housemates and viewers on the edge of their seats.