Lokesh fears of Naidu’s death in the jail

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday expressed fear that his father and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu would be killed in the Rajamahendravaram central jail by the ruling YSR Congress.

He saw the conspiracy by the ruling YSR Congress to kill his father. He blamed the ruling party and the jail officials for not providing adequate security measures for Naidu in the jail. “There are mosquitoes in the jail room. A prisoner died recently of dengue,” Lokesh said on social media.

Lokesh blamed the state government for arresting Chandrababu Naidu and sending him for judicial remand. He also blamed the government for filing PT warrants in the ACB court one after the other. All the cases that the AP CID had filed against Naidu have no legal validity, Lokesh said.

He also alleged that Chandrababu Naidu was arrested only to eliminate him before the 2024 general election. The YSR Congress leaders have hatched the plan to end Naidu physically out of fear of losing the next general elections.

He made an appeal to the people of the state and those Telugu speaking people across the world to raise their voice against the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. He also wanted the leaders of various political parties to raise their voice against Naidu’s arrest.

He said that the TDP would continue to fight against the arrest and bring Naidu back to the people if the cases filed against him are quashed in the court.

Meanwhile, the TDP leaders across the state have been holding protests in their respective areas against the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP leaders and the activists have been visiting the temples to offer special prayers seeking early release of Chandrababu Naidu.