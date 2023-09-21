Recalling how great ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayan, was jailed in a fake espionage case, Srikakulam MP and TDP leader, Kinjerapu Ram Mohan Naidu, on Thursday told the Lok Sabha that a chain of such events are unfolding in Andhra Pradesh too.

Regretting that the corrupt persons are putting the honest and sincere persons in jail, Ram Mohan Naidu said that former chief minister and TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, has worked relentlessly for 45 years for the progress of the State.

Stating that Chandrababu has an unblemished career and has been jailed on trumped-up charges, the TDP MP said that this is nothing but an obvious case of regime, revenge and litigation.

“On the other hand a leader surrounded by sycophants is celebrating 10th anniversary on September 23 for being on bail and was jailed for looting the country of Rs 43,000 cr,” Ram Mohan Naidu said. He felt an immediate need to correct the system.

Thousands of those who benefited from his vision have come out onto the roads not only in Andhra Pradesh but also in Hyderabad, other parts of the country and across the globe to show their concern on the arrest of their leader, he mentioned.

When honesty is being jailed what inspiration young leaders like him will get, he asked. Ram Mohan Naidu appealed to the Lok Sabha to raise their voice to unitedly condemn the injustice being unfolded in Andhra Pradesh.