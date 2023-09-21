“When our leader, Chandrababu Naidu, is illegally arrested and sent to jail should we not raise our voice in the Assembly on the injustice done to our leader,” asked the suspended TDP MLAs on Thursday.

Talking to media persons on the Assembly precincts after their suspension from the House, MLAs, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Nimmala Rama Naidu and Payyavula Kesav said that they have been suspended from the House as there is no answer to the questioned raised by them. “To run the House at will we have been sent out using 200 marshals as the State Government cannot answer 17 MLAs,” Atchen Naidu said.

Stating that they attended the Assembly on Thursday with the demands that the illegal cases filed against Naidu be lifted and he be released immediately besides the Chief Minister tender an apology to the people from the floor of the House, Atchen Naidu felt that never in the history the House witnessed such incidents that took place inside and Thursday is a very bad day in the history of the State Assembly.

Stating that Balakrishna only responded when a Minister twirled his mustache, Atchen Naidu said that the Speaker tried to send a wrong message to the public on this. The Chair for some known reasons did not take into consideration the highly objectionable remarks made by the ruling party members and Balakrishna did not cross the limits, he added.

Demanding a proper reply as to why the TDP MLAs have been suspended from the House, Atchen Naidu raised strong objections on the behaviour of the Chair. He asked as to why there is no action against the Minister who misbehaved inside the House. The Speaker did not take into consideration when some ruling party members used highly objectionable language against the TDP members, he stated.

Reaffirming that the TDP MLAs in unison strongly condemn sending to jail Chandrababu most unjustly and unlawfully, Atchen Naidu said that what is there in this to discuss on this as is being claimed by the ruling party members. The people are now well aware of the facts that Chandrababu is sent to jail in a false case, he stated.

Balakrishna said that the State Government has no evidence whatsoever that Chandrababu is involved in the scam. What happened inside the Assembly on Thursday is really painful as dictatorship is ruling the roost inside this sacred place, the Assembly, he remarked.

Kesav said that while the Chief Minister is using such nasty words on the TDP at public meetings the ruling party members are repeating them inside the House. The ruling party members treat the Assembly as the YSRCP party office, he said.

Observing that the ruling party leaders policy is nothing but bulldozing, Kesav asked the Chief Minister not to forget the fact that the YSRCP has taken birth through mulaqats and milakhats. The Chief Minister should answer how the inquiry against him in all the cases that he has been facing has come to a halt through how many mulaqats and milakhats, he added.