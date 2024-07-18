x
Home > Movie News

Nandini Reddy inks a deal with Netflix

Nandini Reddy inks a deal with Netflix

Nandini Reddy has done memorable and sensible films like Ala Modalaindi, Kalyana Vaibhogame and Oh Baby in the past. After her last film Anni Manchi Sakunamule ended up as a debacle, the talented director has taken a break and she has been working on multiple projects. She was in talks with young talent like Naga Chaitanya and Siddhu Jonnalagadda but nothing materialized. Nandini Reddy is now holding talks with Netflix for a women-centric project and it will be announced soon. The project is a web series and will be made on a big-budget.

Nandini Reddy is in talks with several top actresses to play the lead role. Nandini Reddy shares a great bond with Samantha and the top actress may feature if she likes the script. Nandini Reddy will remain as a showrunner if no top actress comes on board. Netflix will make an official announcement very soon. Nandini Reddy is also working on a couple of scripts.

