Nani 30 Opening Held Majestically

Natural Star Nani will be joining hands with debutant Shouryuv for his milestone 30th movie to be produced on a lavish budget by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy KS under the banner of Vyra Entertainments.

The yet-to-be-titled flick had its opening ceremony today majestically. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Vijayendra Prasad, and several directors, as well as producers of Tollywood, made their presence at the event.

Mrunal Thakur will be playing the female lead in the movie. Hesham Abdul Wahab and Sanu John Varughese are the music director and cinematographer respectively.

The makers have also announced to begin the shoot of Nani30 tomorrow.