Record Breaking deal for SSMB28

Even before completing the shoot of SSMB28, Netflix offers a record price for the film’s non-theatrical rights for all south languages. However, Hindi rights of SSMB28 will be sold separately. Trivikram’s Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo was released on Netflix, which was a huge success even on the OTT platform. After Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo’s huge success, there is no wonder that Netflix offered a record price of 80Cr for SSMB28, which is Trivikram’s directional venture.

There is a strong buzz that this was the first-ever huge offer for Mahesh Babu from any OTT platform. There is no official confirmation of this deal. Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela are the female leads in this family entertainer. Thaman will compose the music and Radha Krishna is producing the film under the banner Haarika & Hassine creations