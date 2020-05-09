Nani changes plans for his upcoming projects

Natural Star Nani’s V completed shoot and is waiting for release. He is busy with the shoot of Tuck Jagadish and going with the situations, the film will have its release early next year. Soon after this, Nani was in plans to start the shoot of a big-budget periodic drama Shyam Singha Roy in the direction of Rahul Sankrityan. Going with the crisis, Nani decided to push the film ahead and complete one more project before he commences the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy.

He will quickly complete the shoot of Vivek Athreya’s quirky comedy after which he would shoot for Shyam Singha Roy as per the update. In this gap, the budget for the film would get revised. Nani feels that Shyam Singha Roy should be made on a lavish scale and attempting such a project would not be a wise move at this time. He is in plans to do the film once the situations turn good. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Vivek Athreya’s film and Sithara Entertainments will produce Shyam Singha Roy.