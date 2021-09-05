Nani completes 13 years in Telugu Cinema

Natural Star Nani emerged as one of the bankable actors of Telugu cinema. With over 90 percent success rate, Nani got the tag of ‘Producer’s Actor’ and most of his films ended up as safe bets or successful ventures. The actor completed 13 years in Telugu cinema. Nani made his debut with Ashta Chamma in the year 2008 on September 5th. Nani reminded about his memorable journey through his social media page. Nani is the only Telugu actor who has been completing films on a quick note and is managing three releases every year.

Tuck Jagadish is the second film of Nani to release on a digital platform directly. He is done with the shoot of Shyam Singha Roy and this periodic film releases soon. He is shooting for Ante Sundaraniki which will complete the shoot this year. Nani has signed two new projects which will be announced at a later date and Nani has several other projects that are in the discussion stage. Wishing many more years of success for Nani in Telugu cinema.