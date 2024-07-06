Nani in Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

Spread the love

Kalki 2898 AD is the latest sensational hit of the nation. The film’s director Nag Ashwin interacted with the media and he revealed some interesting updates about the second part of the film. There are strong speculations that Nani will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD but he wasn’t seen. Nag Ashwin said that Nani will be playing a small role in Kalki 2898 AD sequel. He also said that he will try to bring Naveen Polishetty in the sequel too. Nag Ashwin said that the audience will be left thrilled when they see their favourite actor or a star in a cameo. The applause for the cameos of Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma and others is quite positive.

Nag Ashwin will begin the pre-production work of the sequel soon and the film will roll next year. Kalki 2898 AD sequel is expected to hit the screens in summer 2026. Kamal Haasan is the lead antagonist while Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will reprise their roles. Vyjayanthi Movies will bankroll the sequel and the expectations are huge.