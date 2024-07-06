x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree
Dental Care Tips
Dental Care Tips
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Alaya F with deme Fashion
Food For Good Sleep
Food For Good Sleep
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Tips To Avoid Blood Clots
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Keerthy Suresh Festive Look
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Mimi chakraborty Festive Look
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Nani in Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

Nani in Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

Published on July 6, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Huge asking prices for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
“Lakeman” Teams Up with HYDRAA
image
Release hurdles for Viswam and Martin
image
Naga Vamsi to celebrate Devara success in Dubai
image
CBN Puts Brakes on Over-action Officials

Nani in Kalki 2898 AD Sequel

Spread the love

Kalki 2898 AD is the latest sensational hit of the nation. The film’s director Nag Ashwin interacted with the media and he revealed some interesting updates about the second part of the film. There are strong speculations that Nani will be seen in Kalki 2898 AD but he wasn’t seen. Nag Ashwin said that Nani will be playing a small role in Kalki 2898 AD sequel. He also said that he will try to bring Naveen Polishetty in the sequel too. Nag Ashwin said that the audience will be left thrilled when they see their favourite actor or a star in a cameo. The applause for the cameos of Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma and others is quite positive.

Nag Ashwin will begin the pre-production work of the sequel soon and the film will roll next year. Kalki 2898 AD sequel is expected to hit the screens in summer 2026. Kamal Haasan is the lead antagonist while Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will reprise their roles. Vyjayanthi Movies will bankroll the sequel and the expectations are huge.

Next A Documentary on SS Rajamouli Previous Catch people behind red sanders smuggling, Pawan Kalyan
else

TRENDING

image
Huge asking prices for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Release hurdles for Viswam and Martin
image
Naga Vamsi to celebrate Devara success in Dubai

Latest

image
Huge asking prices for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
“Lakeman” Teams Up with HYDRAA
image
Release hurdles for Viswam and Martin
image
Naga Vamsi to celebrate Devara success in Dubai
image
CBN Puts Brakes on Over-action Officials

Most Read

image
“Lakeman” Teams Up with HYDRAA
image
CBN Puts Brakes on Over-action Officials
image
End of an Era: Ratan Tata’s Last Rites Drew Attendance from CBN, Lokesh and Other Notable Figures

Related Articles

Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress Sara Tendulkar Showcases Her Handbag Mrunal Thakur with her brother Manddar Thakur Pragya Jaiswal & Rakul Preet Holidaying Aarnaa Sharma slays in white dress Sangeerthana Vipin latest interview stills Tripti Dimri Gorgeous In Black Saree Shreya Ghoshal In Durga Maa Embroidered Saree Dental Care Tips Sonal Chauhan In Elle Beauty Awards Ananya Nagalla Bathukamma 2024 @ Dubai Alaya F with deme Fashion Food For Good Sleep Shanaya Kapoor’s Inner Style Shenaaz Gill Latest Photoshoot Tips To Avoid Blood Clots Keerthy Suresh Festive Look Sunidhi Chauhan Live @ IIT Roorkee Mimi chakraborty Festive Look Ritu Varma @ Swag Success Meet