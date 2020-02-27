Nani in plans to make HIT into a Franchise

Natural Star Nani is super confident about his second production HIT which is a crime thriller. Made on a decent budget, the film left Nani in profits even before its release. After finding some promising work from Sailesh Kolanu, Nani decided to lock him for his next. Nani is said to be keen on making HIT into a franchise and the work for the sequel is already on. Sailesh is working on the script already.

It is too early to comment on this but Nani is in plans to make an official announcement about the sequel and the franchise very soon. Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma are the lead actors in HIT which is bankrolled by Wall Poster Cinema. The film releases tomorrow worldwide. Nani is currently busy shooting for Tuck Jagadish in the direction of Shiva Nirvana.