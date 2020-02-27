FIR against Prashant Kishor for plagiarism

An FIR has been lodged against political strategist Prashant Kishor in Patna after allegations of plagiarism in his ‘Baat Bihar Ki’ campaign, which was launched recently.

The FIR was registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Patliputra Police Station.

The FIR has been registered by Shashwat Gautam, who in his complaint alleged he was working on a similar project, which was to be launched in future.

Gautam has also registered the FIR against a person called Osama, who worked with him on ‘Bihar ki Baat’ campaign before he resigned from the job.

Sources said Gautam provided the police some evidences to back his claim.

At the ‘Baat Bihar ki’ programme, Kishor claimed that he aimed to make Bihar one of the top 10 best states in the country.