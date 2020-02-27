Naidu arrested and Vizag Yatra blocked

The YCP government did the unexpected by blocking the Praja Chaitanya Yatra of TDP boss Chandrababu Naidu. The Vizag police finally arrested Naidu after long hours of confrontation. Since his arrival at Vizag airport, YCP followers obstructed his yatra and hurled eggs and tomatoes at Naidu’s convoy.

YCP activists sat and laid flat in front of Naidu convoy. The police just remained silent spectators to all this. The TDP leaders immediately began efforts to move house motion to get Naidu released. Police gave notices to Naidu under section 151 of the CrPC. This section is used by an officer to prevent a person from committing a cognizable offence.

Lot of criticism came up against the police not controlling YCP activists. TDP said that the Police acted like YCP activists. How can a former CM and Z plus protectee be harassed and arrested like this? TDP leaders said that Naidu arrest was a foretaste of Pulivendula goondaism that would crush Vizag in future.