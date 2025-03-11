Nani Super Confident on Court

Never in his career, Nani admitted or made some sensational comments about his films. But during the pre-release event of his upcoming production Court, Nani asked the audience not to watch his film HIT 3 if they are not satisfied with Court. This is a bold statement. Court is a small attempt that is releasing this Friday. Nani and his team are extremely confident about the film after they watched the final copy. The team decided to screen the film for special guests and media tomorrow in Hyderabad.

Court will also have special paid premieres on Thursday night, a day before the film’s release. This shows the confidence of Nani on the film. Raam Jagadeesh directed Court and Priyadarshi, Sivaji, Sai Kumar and others played the lead roles. The film is wrapped on a strict budget and a major portion happens in a court and a set was constructed for the shoot. Nani recovered the complete investment through the digital deal for Netflix. Wall Poster Cinema bankrolled Court.