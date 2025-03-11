YSRCP leader Boorugadda Fails to Surrender

Borugadda Anil Kumar, a notorious rowdy-sheeter from Guntur, failed to surrender at the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail by the 5 PM deadline set by the High Court. This has triggered a statewide sensation and raised serious concerns about the enforcement of bail conditions.

Borugadda Anil Kumar was granted interim bail by the High Court, which expired on Tuesday evening. Despite assurances from jail authorities and police that he would surrender on time, he did not appear. This has led to criticism of the jail administration and police for their alleged negligence. Reports suggest that Borugadda Anil Kumar had previously submitted a forged medical certificate to extend his bail, claiming his mother was unwell. A video message from him three days ago further reinforced this claim.

Jail authorities have now alerted the High Court and are preparing a report for East Godavari SP Narasimha Kishore. The police are also investigating whether Borugadda Anil Kumar violated his bail conditions, which could lead to his re-arrest.