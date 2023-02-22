Nani’s Blockbuster Combo back on Cards?

Natural Star Nani has done several interesting attempts in the recent years but most of them except Shyam Singha Roy failed to mint money at the theatres. MCA happens to be the biggest hit of the actor and it released in 2017. As per the ongoing buzz, the combination is back on the cards. Sriram Venu is in talks with Nani for a film that will be produced by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. An official announcement will be made once things are finalized.

Sriram Venu last directed Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and he has been working on the script from the past one year. Nani is done with the shoot of Dasara which will release in summer this year. He is shooting for a romantic drama in the direction of debutant Shouryuv and it is produced by Vyra Entertainments banner. If all goes well, the combo of MCA would happen this year.