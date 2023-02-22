Ram Charan chosen as presenter at Hollywood Awards ceremony

It seems Ram Charan’s career is having a dream run nowadays. The Mega power star’s popularity in recent times crossed the boundaries of not only the Telugu states but also of the countries. It is known news that Ram Charan recently got appreciation from genius Film maker James Cameron. Now Ram Charan got an opportunity to be presenter at the prestigious Hollywood Critics Association( HCA) Awards. Details as follows.

The 6th HCA awards will take place in Beverly Hills on Friday. The HCA Awards Association will be honouring the cast and crew of RRR by presenting them with a HCA spotlight Award. Ram Charan is going to be presenter at this event. With this, he will be joining popular American celebrities like Terry Crews, Sophie Thatcher, Joseph Gordon- Levitt, Lena Waithe, Brittany Snow and McKenna Grace, who were chosen to be presenters at HCA awards earlier. It is known news that “Natu Natu” song from RRR is currently nominated for the Academy Awards and has already bagged awards at the Golden Globes, the New York Critics Association Awards and the Critics Choice Awards Ceremony. Now, entire cast and crew of RRR will be joining the HCA awards on Friday.

We need to wait and see if Natu Natu bags an Oscar too in the upcoming days.