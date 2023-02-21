Pattabhi says he was beaten up by three men

TDP spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Tuesday told the judge at Gannavaram in Krishna district, that he was beaten up by three unidentified men in the Thotlavalluru police station. He said that they covered their faces and beat him up for half-an-hour.

Pattabhi, along with 10 others was arrested by the Gannavaram police following a complaint by local inspector Kanaka Rao, who received bleeding injuries in a group clash. The Inspector, in his complaint, said that Pattabhi had made provocative statements which led to the group clash.

Pattabhi was taken to the Thotlavalluru police station on Monday evening. He told the additional junior civil judge that there were no lights in the police station. He was directly taken to a dark room, where three persons covering up their faces had beaten him.

He tried to show his swelling hands in support of his allegation. He also told the judge and his advocate that the police have used third degree treatment on him in the police station.

Meanwhile, his wife, Chandana, expressed fear over the safety of her husband. She alleged that police might drug him now in their custody which will have health issues at a later stage. “The police can do anything to harm my husband,” she alleged.

The TDP leaders also expressed doubts over the safety of Pattabhi. They feared that the police might eliminate the party leader, who has been outspoken and exposing the criminal politics of the ruling party and failures of the YSR Congress government.

Party leader, Kesineni Chinna, accused the government and the police of targeting Pattabhi for his criticism of the government. The TDP leaders said that the government would be held responsible for the safety of Pattabhi and other TDP workers who were arrested on Monday.