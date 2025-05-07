Nani’s Bloody Romeo

Natural Star Nani is committed to do a film for Sujeeth. The film was announced long ago and it got delayed as Sujeeth is occupied with Pawan Kalyan’s OG. The pending shoot will be completed this month and the film is expected to have a release in August or September. Sujeeth will soon be free from OG and he will kick-start the pre-production work of Nani’s film after Dasara. The shoot starts early next year.

As per the update, Bloody Romeo is the title considered for the film and it will be announced soon. Venkat Boyanapalli’s Niharika Entertainment will produce the film on a lavish scale. A major portion of the shoot will take place abroad and it is the most expensive film in Nani’s career. Nani in this while will complete the shoot of The Paradise directed by Srikanth Odela. The film is slated for March 26th, 2026 release.