Nani’s Dasara launched Officially

Natural Star Nani is on a break after he completed the shoot of Ante Sundaraniki which is aimed for summer release. The actor signed his next film titled Dasara which is a rustic Telangana-based love story. Srikanth Odela, a protege of Sukumar is making his directorial debut with this film. The film was announced for Dasara last year and the movie got its launch today with a pooja ceremony.

Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady in Dasara and the movie unit participated in the launch. Santosh Narayanan is the music composer. Sudhakar Cherukuri is on board to produce Dasara on SLV Cinemas banner. The regular shoot of Dasara commences in March and the film releases during the end of the year. A massive village set worth Rs 12 crores is constructed for the film and the major portion of Dasara will be shot in the set.