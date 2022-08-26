Nani’s Dasara Release date Locked

Natural Star Nani is shooting for one more interesting attempt titled Dasara. Sukumar’s protege Srikanth Odela is making his directorial debut with this rustic entertainer set in Telangana. A massive village set is constructed in Hyderabad and the shoot of the film resumed yesterday. The makers today announced that Dasara will have its theatrical release across the globe in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages on March 30th next year.

The entire filming will be completed before the end of this year. Keerthy Suresh is the heroine in this rustic romantic drama. Dasara is said to be the costliest film made in the career of Nani till date. Sudhakar Cherukuri is the producer. Nani beefed up himself for the role and his look in Dasara thrilled his fans. Dasara is carrying high expectations.