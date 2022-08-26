Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga Title Song: Energetic Vibe for Whole Family

Advertisement

Young hero Panja Vaishnav Tej proved his mettle with his first movie Uppena itself His awesome screen presence and romance with the lead actress made the movie turn into a blockbuster.

Now, he is ready to hit the big screens with another youthful family entertainer Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. Having Ketika Sharma as the lead actress and being a commercial plot, there are many expectations on it.

As the film prepares to hit theatres in the first week of September, the producers have released a theatrical trailer that has everyone impressed. Today, the makers released the title song, which has had everyone buzzing since it was heard in the trailer.

With its magical moments and romance, the video song has quickly become a favourite on everyone’s playlist. The Devi Sri Prasad beats, Sagar and Sriharsha vocals, and Roll Rida’s catchy lyrics made this a chartbuster right away. Everyone can vibe to this, which is full of energy and enjoyment.

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga movie is directed by Gireesaaya of Adithya Varma-fame while it is being bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP banner. Devi Sri Prasad tuned the songs while Shamdat Sainudeen of Uppena fame cranked the camera for this movie. Naveen Chandra is also essaying a prominent role in this movie.