Nani’s firm stand on his Future Projects

Natural Star Nani is one actor who completes three projects every year. Due to the unexpected pandemic situation, he had to release ‘V’ last year on Amazon Prime. This year, it is Tuck Jagadish and the film will head for a digital release in September. With a heavy heart, the actor penned an emotional note recently about the theatrical experience and how the current situations forced his makers to take an extreme step and head for a digital release. The actor is said to have made up his mind recently to never head for a direct digital release in the coming future.

From the last couple of days, Tollywood media speculated that the makers of Nani’s upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy received a stunning OTT deal and they are in talks for the same. There is no truth in the news and the makers of Shyam Singha Roy have no such plans. Shyam Singha Roy happens to be the dream project of Nani and is said to be the costliest one made in his career. The film is made for theatre experience and an ample amount is spent on VFX work, sets. Nani is firm on his stand to head for a theatrical release only in the future with his movies. There would be no digital releases from Nani despite the unfavorable conditions.

Shyam Singha Roy is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and it features Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian as the leading ladies. Niharika Entertainment are the producers and the film will head for a theatrical release this year. The film is shot extensively in Kolkata and a special temple set constructed in the outskirts of Hyderabad.