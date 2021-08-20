Is this why Chandrababu, Lokesh did not answer Butchaiah’s calls?

What is the real reason for the TDP top leadership’s cold-shoulder to senior leader and six-time MLA Gorantla Butchaih Chowdary? While Butchaiah appeared determined to resign from the party and the MLA post on August 25, both Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh Babu seem to feel that there is no need to appease the Rajahmundry rural MLA any further.

Though the party dispatched former home minister Nimmakayala China Rajappa to Butchaiah’s residence on Thursday, both Chandrababu and Lokesh reportedly feel that no more concessions should be given to him. Both are cut up with some of Butchaiah’s statements, which they feel have undermined the current leadership. Sources say that Butchaiah’s repeated statements that Junior NTR should be brought into the party are being seen as attempts to undermine the leadership of both Chandrababu and Lokesh Babu.

Interestingly, Butchaiah is the only leader in the TDP who has been demanding the re-entry of NTR into the party. Till now the demand had come only from the cadres. There were demands in places like Kuppam too. Butchaiah, who has been with the party from the time of the founding of the TDP, has made these demands. This is being seen as an attempt to belittle the current leadership. It is because of this that both Chandrababu and Lokesh did not answer the MLA’s calls, sources said.

Now what are the options before Butchaiah? Will he resign from his MLA seat? If so, will he contest again? Will the party leadership give him the party ticket again? Who will be the party candidate if Butchaiah leaves the party? What if he contests as an independent and loses in the bypolls? There are questions and questions. But, we may have to wait till August 25 for answers.