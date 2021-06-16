Nani’s Heart-Warming Tribute To COVID Warriors

Natural Star Nani has come up with a music video ‘Daare Leda’ as a tribute to the frontline workers fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. The music video starring Satya Dev and UMUR fame Roopa Koduvayur will be out on June 18th at 4:32 PM.

The song will pay tribute to the doctors and other frontline workers who stayed away from their families and have lost a lot of things, including time with family to help mankind.

The release announcement has been made with a poster in which the lead pair seems to be conversing through a messenger app on their anniversary. It looks like one or both of them are doctors but were separated due to the COVID-19.

It looks Nani has come up with a heart warming concept about the sacrifices made by the doctors due to the pandemic. Vijay Bulganin has scored the song, while KK has penned the lyrics. The music video will also be available in Tamil.The promising production house, Chai Bisket is also a partner in this venture.