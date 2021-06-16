Kadiyam Srihari attacking Etela for MLC seat!

TRS senior leader and Telangana former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari started attacking his former colleague Etela Rajender all of a sudden, who recently quit TRS and joined BJP.

TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sidelined Kadiyam in both party and government after TRS came to power for second term in December 2018.

He did not take Kadiyam into his cabinet. KCR also did not renew his MLC membership though his term ended in May. Kadiyam is now jobless in TRS.

He is desperate to secure MLC post but KCR is ignoring him. He made repeated attempts to meet KCR but he did not give appointment. Even when KCR visited Warangal MGM Hospital recently, everyone seen live on TV screens how KCR humiliated Kadiyam by not looking at him when Kadiyam wished him and tried to go near him. KCR’s security personnel pushed Kadiyam away.

Kadiyam is angry at KCR for ignoring him and he is not active in TRS for the last two years. At this juncture, Etela’s episode unfolded and Kadiyam is making desperate attempts to attack Etela to get into the good books of KCR and secure MLC nomination.

Kadiyam said Etela joined BJP though he was humiliated by BJP as none of the top BJP national leaders turned up during his joining programme in Delhi recently. He said this proves Etela has no self respect.

But the question arises why Kadiyam is continuing in TRS by compromising on his self respect when he was humiliated by KCR recently in Warangal in full public glare and not even giving him appointment to meet him.