Home > Politics

Nara Lokesh hits out at YSRCP, exposes Jagan's splurge on travel

Published on September 22, 2025 by snehith

Nara Lokesh hits out at YSRCP, exposes Jagan’s splurge on travel

Telugu Desam Party IT Minister Nara Lokesh launched a scathing offensive against the YSR Congress party over its mala fide campaign regarding the ongoing debate pertaining to the use of private choppers by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He busted the fake claims of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party which has been alleging that Naidu and Pawan Kalyan have been misusing government expenditure for their personal trips.

YSR Congress party on Monday tried to spread a false propaganda through its official social media handles and mouthpiece Sakshi media that Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan have been frequently hopping between Hyderabad and Vijayawada at the expense of government coffers. It further alleged that the trio has so far travelled to Hyderabad several times after coming to power with public expenditure.

Reacting strongly on these unsubstantiated allegations, Nara Lokesh set the record straight and exposed the splurging of government expenditure in the last five years when Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister of the state. He clarified that Chief Minister Chandrababu is travelling on a leased chopper at a relatively low cost and expenditure and also claimed that a lot of official time is being saved in this manner. He also stated that the estimated cost of expenditure for five years would be only 100 Crores for CM’s trips.

Lokesh came down heavily on Jagan Mohan Reddy for his extravagant spending of more than 220 Crores in the last give years for his trips. He also remarked that each public event of Chief Minister in the last years cost around seven crores during 2019-2024 where the same expenditure is now restricted to just 25 lakhs.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s lavish spending of government resources for his personal gains in the last five years has been exposed several times in many ways. Now, Lokesh responded at the right time to bring the facts and figures when the YSR Congress party started making baseless allegations.

