Nara Rohit’s Father is No More

Nara Rammurthy Naidu, the younger brother of AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu passed away today morning due to cardiac arrest. He has been unwell from some time and he was admitted in Hyderabad’s AIG Hospitals. Nara Rammurthy Naidu is the father of Tollywood actor Nara Rohit. Chandrababu Naidu is on his Maharashtra tour and he canceled his program and rushed to Hyderabad. Nara Lokesh too flew to Hyderabad today. The last rites of Nara Rammurthy Naidu will be held tomorrow in his native village Naravaripalle.

Nara Rohit recently got engaged to his lady love Sireesha Lella, his co-star. His father Nara Rammurthy Naidu was present for the engagement ceremony which was a family affair. Several politicians and film celebrities expressed their grief. Rest in peace Nara Rammurthy Naidu.