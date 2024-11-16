x
Nayanthara calls Dhanush a Tyrant: Pens an Open Letter

Published on November 16, 2024 by swathy

Nayanthara vs dhanush controversy

Nayanthara has strongly criticized Tamil actor Dhanush, claiming that he has held a grudge against her and her partner Vignesh Shivan, and their 2015 hit film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan for the past decade. She called Dhanush a tyrant and questioned whether a producer can become an “emperor” who controls the lives and freedoms of everyone on set. Nayanthara also wrote that even after ten years, Dhanush has continued to be “vile” and that she has not forgotten the “horrible things” he said to her before the film’s release, which have left “unhealable scars”. Nayanthara alleged that Dhanush, who produced Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, refused to grant permission to use music or photographs from the film for her upcoming Netflix documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. She stated that they had to re-edit the documentary and settle for a different version after a two-year back-and-forth. Nayanthara also mentioned that Dhanush has now served her with a legal notice, claiming Rs 10 crore in damages for using a 3-second Behind The Scenes (BTS) visual. Here is her statement:

The vengeance you have been festering against the film, my partner, and I, doesn’t affect us but the people who have given their time and efforts towards this project. This Netflix documentary about me, my life, my love, and marriage includes clips of many of my industry well-wishers who have graciously contributed and memories of multiple films, but sadly does not include the most special and important film, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. This is an all-time low from you and speaks so much about your character,” Nayanthara wrote, saying that she wishes Dhanush was “half the person he portrays to be on award shows and other events to his fans. It is important to #SpreadLove and I hope and pray that someday you are also fully capable of doing it and not just saying it.

‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’ will stream on Netflix from Monday, November 18th.

