Narayana gets relief from Supreme Court

Former TDP minister P Narayana got a great relief from the Supreme Court on Friday. The court had issued a stay on the AP high court order which had cancelled his bail.

Narayana was accused of Class X question paper leakage in 2022 April. Narayana, who heads the Narayana Group of Institutions in the two Telugu States is accused of the question paper leakage reported on April 27, 2022.

The Chittoor court had issued him bail, while the high court cancelled it. Narayana approached the Supreme Court seeking justice. He told the court that he had stepped down from the chairman post of the Narayana Group of Educational Institutions in 2014.

Narayana became the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development during the TDP regime between 2014 and 2019. He played a key role in the land pooling in Amaravati and selection of the area for the capital region.

Narayana told the court that he had no relationship with the Narayana Group of Educational Institutions and holding him responsible for whatever the staff did was wrong. It was accused that some of the teachers from the Narayana Group were behind the leakage of the Class X question paper through WhatsApp.

Narayana also requested the court to consider his age and health in the case. The Apex Court had granted bail issuing stay on the AP High Court order. The Supreme Court also asked the State government to submit all records related to the case for further proceedings.