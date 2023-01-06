Veera Simha Reddy Trailer: Mass Hysteria

Advertisement

Veera Simha Reddy in the crazy combination of Nandamuri Balakrishna, Gopichand Malineni and Mythri Movie Makers will have its grand release on January 12th.

Today, during the pre-release function, the film’s theatrical trailer has been dropped to provide a mass feast, before the full meal treat in theatres.

The trailer begins with Veera Simha Reddy revealing the reason why he only should hold the sword in Seema, and why not others.

The trailer is loaded with powerful dialogues, mass moments, high-octane action blocks, glamor dose, and emotions.

The video also shows the other prominent cast- Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Naveen Chandra etc. without disclosing the storyline, yet it creates a great impression.

It seems the fight with masked men is going to give goosebumps in theatres, like Vetapalem fight sequence in Krack.

Balakrishna appeared in two different shades and he created mass hysteria with his power-packed screen presence, body language, walking style, and dialogue delivery.

Gopichand Malineni showed all his fanism on Balakrishna by giving god-level elevations to the character and his taking is the next level.

Visuals look majestic, thanks to cinematographer Rishi Punjab, wherein S Thaman doubled the impact with a rousing background score.

Mythri Movie Makers spent a huge budget and we can witness the magnificence in every single frame.

Shruti Haasan appeared glamorous, wherein Varalaxmi Sarathkumar seems to have got a meaty role that has negative shades. Duniya Vijay frightens with his brutish look.

All in all, Veera Simha Reddy seems to be Gopichand Malineni mark mass action entertainer loaded with drama and emotions.

The trailer has heightened the prospects on the movie. But we need to wait for another six days to witness the mass jathara in cinemas.