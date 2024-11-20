Narendar Reddy’s Quash Petition: HC reserves judgement

Telangana High Court reserved judgement in Patnam Narendar Reddy’s Quash Petition case. HC took up the hearing on Wednesday, as former BRS MLA had approached Court, regarding his arrest in Lagacharla farmers protest incident.

Patnam Narendar Reddy’s advocate Gandra Mohan Rao informed Court that police had not followed rules and basic manners while arresting former MLA. He complained further that Police did not even inform family members of Narendar Reddy, about the arrest.

It may be recalled here that Revanth Reddy Sarkar had arrested Patnam Narendar Reddy, alleging he is behind the persons who attacked Vikarabad Collector in Lagacharla. The reason police cited was, there were unusually high number of calls between Patnam Narendar Reddy and main accused Suresh.

Pointing out to the same, Patnam Narendar Reddy’s advocate informed Court that arresting because of 84 calls in 71 days, is not a valid reason. He also appealed to Court that Police did not even follow Supreme Court’s guidelines regarding arrest of public representatives.

It is believed that Court has pulled up Police regarding the manner of former MLAs arrest. However Public Prosecutor had argued that there is enough evidence to prove Patnam Narendar Reddy’s collusion in Lagacharla’s incident.

After hearing both sides arguments, High Court has reserved judgement.

