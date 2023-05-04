Naresh’s Ugram To Wrench Hearts!

Filmmakers of late are taking extreme care in the screenplay and editing so that the audience will not get bored till the movie ends. They can’t even bear a small lag in the narrative. Particularly for thrillers, there should be edge-of-the-seat moments every 15 to 20 minutes.

Allari Naresh’s Ugram is an action thriller that deals with the subject of missing people. We read papers about missing cases. Ugram will show the pain of the parents of those who go missing. These scenes are said to wrench our hearts.

Naresh will be seen performing some deadly stunts and there will be a huge emotion behind every stunt sequence. The actor played a sincere cop and the story spans 5 years. Naresh will be seen in three different variations.

Let’s wait and see whether Naandhi combo continue success streak with Ugram!