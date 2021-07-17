Naveen Polishetty’s whopping remuneration for Jathi Ratnalu sequel

Naveen Polishetty turned out to be a sensation in Tollywood with two blockbusters: Agent Sai Sreenivas Athreya and Jathi Ratnalu. Naveen Polishetty also rejected a series of films in the recent months and is quite choosy. After the super success of Jathi Ratnalu, the sequel is on cards. Naveen Polishetty gave his nod for the script recently that is narrated by Anudeep KV. The movie is rumored to be set in USA and Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi will be seen reprising their roles.

As per the update, Naveen Polishetty is said to be charging Rs 3 crores as remuneration for the movie. With the first part ending up as super hit, Naveen decided to cash on the craze. The makers agreed to pay the quoted remuneration for the film. Swapna Cinema will produce the film and the shoot commences early next year.