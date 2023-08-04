NBK heading for the Biggest Risk

Nandamuri Balakrishna is in top-notch form and all his recent films ended up collecting huge money. His talkshow Unstoppable gained rave reviews and Balayya’s hosting skills are lauded. Balakrishna also hiked his fee and he is charging Rs 20 crores per film. He also took close to 6 advances from various producers and he lined up two new films.

The latest update is that he is keen to work with veteran director B Gopal who delivered several industry hits with Balayya. B Gopal has been away from films for a long time. He wants to direct one last film before he retires and he expressed the same with Balakrishna. The veteran actor asked him to come up with the script and promised to do a film.

B Gopal is working on a script along with a team of youngsters. He would lock the script and will narrate it to Balayya. This would be a huge risk as B Gopal is out of business and not active as a director. There are several young directors who are coming up with innovative ideas. But Balayya decided to go ahead with B Gopal. The project may start next year if things fall in the right place.